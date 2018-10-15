202
Harry and Meghan’s baby would be 7th in line for UK throne

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 7:41 am 10/15/2018 07:41am
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Britain's Prince Harry, make an official visit to the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Britain. Kensington Palace announced Monday Oct. 15, 2018, that Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex are expecting a child in spring 2019. (Chris Jackson/pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — A baby born to Prince Harry and Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, would be seventh in line for the British throne when it is born next spring. Here is the current line of succession to the British throne upon of the death of 92-year-old Queen Elizabeth II:

1. Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

2. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, eldest child of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

3. Prince George, oldest child of Prince William and Kate, the duchess of Cambridge.

4. Princess Charlotte, middle child of William and Kate

5. Prince Louis, youngest child of William and Kate

6. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, youngest child of Charles and Diana

7. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, second son of the queen and Philip

8. Princess Beatrice, oldest child of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

9. Princess Eugenie, youngest child of Andrew and Ferguson

10. Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, youngest son of the queen and Philip

