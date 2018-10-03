202
GSA aims to roll three federal agencies into one lease

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 3, 2018 12:12 pm 10/03/2018 12:12pm
A trio of federal agencies now in separate locations could wind up sharing space in the same building in an effort to save money.

The General Services Administration plans to issue a solicitation seeking to lease up to 201,000 square feet for the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency, the Pretrial Services Agency, and the Public Defender Service. The House Transportation and Infrastructure committee voted Sept. 27 to authorize the new lease, at an annual rental rate of just over $10 million, as part of a larger batch of real estate prospectuses.

Also among them is one giving the GSA permission to acquire the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Southeast D.C. headquarters for nearly $800 million.

The idea of bringing the three agencies together is one of several approaches encouraged by committees in the House and Senate to help the GSA make better real estate decisions as it seeks to renegotiate more than 100 million square feet of leases set to expire over the next five years.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
