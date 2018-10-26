Grilled chicken spot Farmbird raises $1M for second restaurant. And that might not be the end of it.

H Street grilled chicken restaurant Farmbird has raised more than $1 million for expansion. Owners Andrew Harris and Daniel Koslow opened the fast-casual restaurant at 625 H St. NE in June 2017 after running the…

Owners Andrew Harris and Daniel Koslow opened the fast-casual restaurant at 625 H St. NE in June 2017 after running the business as a catering operation out of Union Market for the first year. Now, they’re looking to do a second location, Harris said.

The $1.08 million they raised came from 28 investors, according to an SEC filing. Most of those were friends and family who also invested in the first restaurant, Harris said.

“We have had a wonderful reception on H Street, and we hear a lot of people saying, I work over in Dupont or downtown and I wish I could eat Farmbird more,” Harris said. “So we raised more money to hopefully get another Farmbird open.”

They don’t have a location yet, though they are looking for around 2,000 square feet of vented space in a neighborhood with the potential for both lunch and dinner foot traffic.

Harris and Koslow came up with the idea for…