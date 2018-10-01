Greek celebrity chef to bring flagship restaurant to D.C.

After about a year of searching, international celebrity chef Argiro Barbarigou is finally bringing her acclaimed Greek cuisine to the District’s West End. Partnering with restaurateur Alex Alveras, Barbarigou is opening a fine dining establishment…

Partnering with restaurateur Alex Alveras, Barbarigou is opening a fine dining establishment at 1118 23rd St. NW. The nearly 5,000-square-foot restaurant will be designed to seat 100 to 120 people inside and 60 to 80 people on the patio. While the menu and name are still being finalized, the team plans to open in 10 to 12 months for lunch and dinner and will feature Barbarigou’s Aegean island-style cooking and ingredients.

Alveras has a more fast-casual bent as the person behind GRK Fresh Greek, which has three locations in the District and four in New York City. When it came time to bring authentic Greek fine dining to D.C., he said he felt Barbarigou was the best person to bring on board.

Barbarigou had opened her own restaurant, Papadakis, in both her native Paros, Greece, and in Athens. And with her multiple cookbooks and…