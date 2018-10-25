Government Contractor to Watch: Meet Evoke Consulting

Greg Blaisdell set out on his own in February 2005 on a contract supporting the Air Force. In June of that year, he landed a three-month engagement with NASA that not only turned into a…

Greg Blaisdell set out on his own in February 2005 on a contract supporting the Air Force. In June of that year, he landed a three-month engagement with NASA that not only turned into a relationship that exists to this day but also introduced him to his partner, Jim Loreto.

They knew how to take things like process improvement strategy and make it palatable for federal customers, and they also both had the entrepreneurial bug. Their firm, Evoke Consulting, expects to grow revenue 50 percent this year to $30 million, putting them on the cusp of competing on full-and-open vehicles in government contracting’s highly competitive mid-tier.

In July, Evoke nabbed a five-year, $65 million blanket purchase agreement with the Department of Energy, supporting the Office of the Chief Information Officer across the agency

What does Evoke Consulting do, exactly? Arlington-based Evoke is a federal management consulting firm, working on large-scale IT development, business integration, data management…