Google search brings up big prospective lease by the Wiehle-Reston East Metro

Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), fresh off a pair of deals for data center sites in Loudoun County, is considering leasing a large block of office space by the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station in Fairfax County, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The Mountain View, California-based company is in talks to lease about 100,000 square feet from Comstock Cos. at 1900 Reston Metro Plaza, a trophy, 365,000-square-foot office building designed by architect Helmut Jahn. It is not clear what the company has in mind for the space or how close it is to an executed lease.

Representatives for Google did not respond to an email seeking comment and a representative for Comstock declined to comment.

Google is the latest big tech company to consider Greater Washington for an expanded office presence — and a Reston location would put it between its congressional overseers on Capitol Hill and its growing data center presence in Loudoun. Also among them, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has put the…