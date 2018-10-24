202
Home » Latest News » Gold, silver slip

Gold, silver slip

By The Associated Press October 24, 2018 4:05 pm 10/24/2018 04:05pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The October gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,227.80 an ounce — down $5.60.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.61 an ounce down 12 cents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500