Gold, silver slip

NEW YORK (AP) — The October gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,223.70 an ounce — down $3.60. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.59 an ounce…

NEW YORK (AP) — The October gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,223.70 an ounce — down $3.60.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.59 an ounce — down four cents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.