Gold, silver lower

By The Associated Press October 29, 2018 3:31 pm 10/29/2018 03:31pm
The October gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,224.50 an ounce — down $8.00.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.38 an ounce — down 26 cents.

