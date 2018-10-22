202
Gold, silver lower

By The Associated Press October 22, 2018 3:50 pm 10/22/2018 03:50pm
The October gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1221.20 an ounce — down $4.10.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.52 an ounce — down 6 cents.

