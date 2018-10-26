Gold, silver edge higher

NEW YORK (AP) — The October gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,232.50 an ounce — up $3.40. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.64 an ounce…

NEW YORK (AP) — The October gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,232.50 an ounce — up $3.40.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.64 an ounce — up seven cents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.