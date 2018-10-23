202
Gold, silver higher

Gold, silver higher

By The Associated Press October 23, 2018 3:29 pm 10/23/2018 03:29pm
The October gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1233.40 an ounce — up $12.20.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.73 an ounce — up 21 cents.

