202
Home » Latest News » Gold rises, silver falls

Gold rises, silver falls

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 3:26 pm 10/10/2018 03:26pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The October gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1189.30 an ounce — up $2.10.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.26 an ounce — down 7 cents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500