Gold rises, silver falls

NEW YORK (AP) — The October gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1189.30 an ounce — up $2.10. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.26 an ounce…

NEW YORK (AP) — The October gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1189.30 an ounce — up $2.10.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.26 an ounce — down 7 cents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.