202
Home » Latest News » Gold lower, silver higher

Gold lower, silver higher

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 3:39 pm 10/12/2018 03:39pm
Share

The October gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1218.10 an ounce — down $5.40.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.56 an ounce — up 3 cents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500