Gold lower, silver higher

By The Associated Press October 30, 2018 3:36 pm 10/30/2018 03:36pm
The October gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,222.60 an ounce — down $2.10.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.40 an ounce — up 2 cents.

