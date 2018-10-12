202
Get ready: Years of Memorial Bridge lane closures begin next week

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 12, 2018 2:21 pm 10/12/2018 02:21pm
If you’re a regular user of the Arlington Memorial Bridge, it’s going to be a headache-inducing couple of years beginning next week.

The six-lane bridge will be narrowed down to three lanes by 4 a.m. Monday as crews get to work on the meat of a $227 million renovation project for the 86-year-old span across the Potomac River.

Prep work has been underway for several months with a staging area set up adjacent to the George Washington Memorial Parkway and Mount Vernon Trail near the bridge.  

The new traffic pattern will include one inbound, one outbound and one reversible lane. The reversible lane will run eastbound in the mornings until noon, and then change to westbound toward Virginia from noon to 4 a.m. There will be two inbound lanes on weekends and federal holidays. One sidewalk side will be closed as well.

The National Park Service said it expects delays next week and into the following week as drivers get used to the new patterns.

500