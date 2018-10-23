Gaithersburg biotech CEO to step down

Bill Enright will step down as president and CEO of Gaithersburg-based Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT), after leading the company through more than a decade of growth involving acquisitions and an initial public offering. “I think…

Bill Enright will step down as president and CEO of Gaithersburg-based Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT), after leading the company through more than a decade of growth involving acquisitions and an initial public offering.

“I think this is the right time for me,” Enright said in an interview Tuesday. “I’ve been with the company a little over 10 years and transitioned this from a little lab in Birmingham, Alabama, through two acquisitions, and going public, and getting some solid clinical data in the last couple months, and then being able to raise almost $42 million. I brought a good team on board, and I think it’s positioned very well for someone to come and take it from here and move it to the next level.”

Enright’s decision to resign “involved a disagreement over the scope of his responsibilities, but is not otherwise the result of any disagreement,” the company disclosed in an Oct. 16 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That, he told me, simply refers…