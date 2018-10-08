202
Home » Latest News » Fun addition or dangerous…

Fun addition or dangerous trend? This is the debate over a rare carryout window in Old Town Alexandria.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 8, 2018 2:50 pm 10/08/2018 02:50pm
Share

It’s one thing to grab a bite to go in Old Town Alexandria, but getting food without entering the restaurant? That’s rare indeed.

Urbano 116, a Mexican restaurant planned for 116 King St., is expected to open before the end of the year with an outdoor carryout window, an atypical convenience — or wrongheaded, boardwalk-like trend, depending on who’s talking — on Alexandria’s historic King Street corridor.

“Alexandria’s our home town. We were all born and raised here,” said Justin Sparrow, part of the Urbano 116 team, Common Plate Hospitality LLC, along with his brother, Chad Sparrow, and Larry Walston. “We asked, what can we do that’s a little bit different, a little exciting for Old Town, to create a little buzz?”

“People want an experience,” he added, citing the incoming King Street park and other upcoming Old Town waterfront activities, “rather than just grabbing a bite and going home.”

But this being Old Town, this experiment in take-out dining proved…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500