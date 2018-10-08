Fun addition or dangerous trend? This is the debate over a rare carryout window in Old Town Alexandria.

It’s one thing to grab a bite to go in Old Town Alexandria, but getting food without entering the restaurant? That’s rare indeed. Urbano 116, a Mexican restaurant planned for 116 King St., is expected…

Urbano 116, a Mexican restaurant planned for 116 King St., is expected to open before the end of the year with an outdoor carryout window, an atypical convenience — or wrongheaded, boardwalk-like trend, depending on who’s talking — on Alexandria’s historic King Street corridor.

“Alexandria’s our home town. We were all born and raised here,” said Justin Sparrow, part of the Urbano 116 team, Common Plate Hospitality LLC, along with his brother, Chad Sparrow, and Larry Walston. “We asked, what can we do that’s a little bit different, a little exciting for Old Town, to create a little buzz?”

“People want an experience,” he added, citing the incoming King Street park and other upcoming Old Town waterfront activities, “rather than just grabbing a bite and going home.”

But this being Old Town, this experiment in take-out dining proved…