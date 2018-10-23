Fuel delivery service Filld is making its way to the D.C. region

Filld, a mobile fuel delivery service, is expanding its consumer services to Greater Washington after announcing it has secured $15 million in Series B funding. The Mountain View, California-based company already provides business-to-business fueling in…

Filld, a mobile fuel delivery service, is expanding its consumer services to Greater Washington after announcing it has secured $15 million in Series B funding.

The Mountain View, California-based company already provides business-to-business fueling in the D.C. region for its partners, including Volvo, BMW ReachNow, Sixt and Daimler car2go, the German car rental company with more than 1 million members in North America.

Filld sends its trucks to deliver fuel to vehicles so people don’t have to stop for gasoline. Users sign up for the service and respond to a text message asking if they need gas when a Filld truck is in the user’s neighborhood. If yes, the truck will put gas in the user’s vehicle at the average price of gas in the neighborhood, plus a $4 delivery fee.

Now serving consumers in the Bay Area and Greater Washington, Filld’s trucks and technology platform can also transition to support electric vehicle charging and delivery of other alternative fuels. The company also…