From DeGioia to Loh, here’s how much our university presidents make

Leading an academic institution is probably one of the hardest — and perhaps most rewarding — professions around.

You have to deal with students, parents, alumni, athletic boosters and donors, all in the glare of the media against what is one of the most bitter political divides in the United States in recent years.

So what exactly do local college and university chiefs earn for that privilege? Data Editor Carolyn M. Proctor and Digital Editor Drew Hansen scoured state salary databases and 990 forms to uncover the salaries of presidents at both public and private nonprofit institutions. Click through the slideshow above to see how they compare.

No salary information has been disclosed yet for new presidents at three private institutions: American University’s Sylvia Burwell, George Washington University’s Thomas LeBlanc and Marymount University’s Irma Becerra. Burwell and LeBlanc started in 2017, while Becerra started this summer. The salary of Charlene Dukes, president of Prince…