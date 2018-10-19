Former Wizards center lists his Arlington home

It was only a matter of time before former Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat, now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, put his Arlington home on the market. As first reported by The Real…

As first reported by The Real House Life of Arlington, the 6-foot-11 Gortat’s 4,000-square-foot home at 2324 Quebec St. NW in Farrington Ridge is for sale, for an asking price of $1.9 million.

Gortat, who the Wizards traded for Austin Rivers — and replaced with Dwight Howard — bought then newly-built home for $1.6 million in September 2014. Gortat had signed a five-year, $60 million contract during the 2014 offseason. “The Polish Hammer” is scheduled to make more than $13.5 million this year, the last year of his deal.

The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home was designed in the French provincial style, with a two-car garage. It is listed by RLAH Real Estate.

In case Howard is in need of a new abode, the home’s main floor has a 10-foot ceiling height and its upper floors are around 9 feet.