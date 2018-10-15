202
Forest City builds amenity bridge, curbless street into latest project at The Yards

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 15, 2018 3:47 pm 10/15/2018 03:47pm
Forest City has submitted plans with D.C. for the latest piece of The Yards, to include 348 apartments, a curbless, retail-lined shared street, and a glass skybridge containing both a pool and the building’s fitness center.

The site, known as Parcel I, is part of Yards West — the portion of The Yards closest to Nationals Park. To the south is the new headquarters of D.C. Water and the site of the long-planned Showplace Icon movie theater, that may or may not be moving forward.

Yards West is generally bounded by M Street SE and the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro entrance to the north, the Anacostia River to the south, Nationals Park to the west and New Jersey Avenue SE, and the D.C. Water main pump station, to the east. 

Forest City’s proposed 11-story, U-shaped building is to include 13,600 square feet of ground-floor retail largely fronting N Street SE and two levels of underground parking with roughly 243 spaces. The single-story, double-height bridge is described in the application…

