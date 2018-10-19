First look: D.C.’s new Capital One Cafe is a bank masquerading as a coffee shop

The first rule of banking for employees at the new Capital One Cafe in Chinatown? You don’t talk about banking. Unless asked, that is. Joking aside, that is actually the modus operandi for employees of…

The first rule of banking for employees at the new Capital One Cafe in Chinatown? You don’t talk about banking. Unless asked, that is.

Joking aside, that is actually the modus operandi for employees of Capital One Financial Corp.’s new format space in Chinatown, which looks far more like a coffeeshop or co-working space than a bank.

Employees are available if you’d like to talk interest rates or money market accounts, but they’re instructed not to bother you or try to sell them anything unless you bring up the topic. On a recent day, that meant the dressed-down Capital One “ambassadors,” as they’re called, were mostly just milling around with their name tags while people working on laptops ignored them.

It’s all part of Capital One’s philosophy behind the cafes, which the banking giant launched in 2017 to attract younger customers. There are now 34 Capital One Cafes around the U.S., including the one that just opened at the high-profile corner of Seventh and H streets…