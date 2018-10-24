Fight Night will get back to boxing this year with the help of ‘Creed II’ filmmakers

Some of the country’s biggest names in entertainment, sports, business and government will be in attendance for the 29th annual Fight Night fundraiser Nov. 1. Fight For Children is the D.C.-based nonprofit behind Fight Night,…

Fight For Children is the D.C.-based nonprofit behind Fight Night, one of the area’s most prominent events that brings together nearly 2,000 people to the Washington Hilton for a night of fundraising, networking, musical performances and boxing.

Last year’s installment replaced boxing with mixed martial arts, and the event ultimately raised $4.3 million. The organization’s mission is to provide at-risk children in Washington with access to high-quality youth sports programming, and ensure they are active, socially and emotionally engaged while performing well in school. Fight For Children has raised more than $65 million since its inception in 1990.

This year’s event will feature appearances from “Creed II” actor Florian Munteanu along with director Steven Caple Jr. Live boxing matches will take place with a main event between…