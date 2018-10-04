Federal Realty’s Pentagon Row lands Indian-Nepalese restaurant

Namaste, a popular Alexandria restaurant that features Indian and Nepalese cuisine, is expanding to Arlington. Federal Realty Investment Trust announced Monday that Namaste Everest, the third restaurant in the chain — the first with this…

Federal Realty Investment Trust announced Monday that Namaste Everest, the third restaurant in the chain — the first with this new name — will open in Pentagon Row in the spring. Led by chef Nabin Paudel, the 3,776-square-foot eatery will feature momo dumplings, chicken tandoori, biryani, chicken makhani and additional Nepalese items. It will also have a full bar.

The 300,000-square-foot Pentagon Row on South Joyce Street includes a dozen dining tenants currently, including Asia Bistro, Basic Burger, Bonefish Grill, Bread & Water Co., Gorilla Taco, Lebanese Taverna, Nando’s Peri-Peri and Saigon Saigon. Its retailers include TJ Maxx, Harris Teeter and DSW Shoe Warehouse.

In a statement, Kari Glinski, Federal Realty’s director of asset management, said there’s been a focus to expand the dining options at Pentagon Row.

