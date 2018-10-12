Face in the Crowd: Young female execs share their C-suite war stories

In the C-suite, being young isn’t always considered an asset. According to Chicago executive search firm Crist Kolder, the average age of C-suite positions has risen 15 percent since 2005 and, as of 2017, the…

In the C-suite, being young isn’t always considered an asset.

According to Chicago executive search firm Crist Kolder, the average age of C-suite positions has risen 15 percent since 2005 and, as of 2017, the average CEO in the U.S. was 54 years old. Not exactly a fountain of youth.

What does that mean for young CEOs? Sometimes, it’s learning to navigate awkward moments.

When Walker’s Legacy founder Natalie Madeira Cofield, 36, was in Brazil for meetings about her growing digital platform, she had to inform them she wasn’t an assistant, for instance. “The CEO of the organization, who I was meeting with, looked at me and said, ‘We’ll start the meeting when the CEO comes.’ I looked at him and said, ‘I am the CEO. We can get started,’” Cofield, a 2018 Women Who Mean Business rising star, said in an August interview.

That kind of confidence is necessary to crumble stereotypes that often face young chiefs.

Leslie Thornton, general counsel at WGL Holdings, also knows…