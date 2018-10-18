Face in the Crowd: There are no imposters on this list of accomplished women

At our annual Women Who Mean Business awards Oct. 11, Terri Copeland had a message for the honorees and alumni in the room: “We belong.” Copeland, senior vice president at PNC Bank, revealed that when…

At our annual Women Who Mean Business awards Oct. 11, Terri Copeland had a message for the honorees and alumni in the room: “We belong.”

Copeland, senior vice president at PNC Bank, revealed that when she was named a 2016 honoree, she looked at her fellow honorees and felt a rush of inadequacy. Did she deserve to be on the list?

It’s a familiar feeling for many. Whether you’re CEO of a startup seeking funding, a new manager making assignments for the first time or trying to make inroads at your first alumni happy hour, the creeping anxiety that you don’t stack up to those around you is common — and it has a name. Psychologists have dubbed it “impostor phenomenon” or, more commonly, imposter syndrome.

According to psychologist Pauline Rose Clance, who first identified this notion in the ’70s, symptoms include believing your achievements are the result of luck, rather than work or skill. It can cause a fear of evaluation and judgment, an inability to accept compliments…