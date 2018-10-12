Exclusive: Restaurant Nora building sells to D.C. restaurateur

The Dupont Circle building that for nearly 40 years housed Restaurant Nora, the United States’ first certified organic restaurant, has been sold. Prolific D.C. restaurateur Ashok Bajaj, whose Knightsbridge Restaurant Group owns of Rasika, Bindaas,…

Prolific D.C. restaurateur Ashok Bajaj, whose Knightsbridge Restaurant Group owns of Rasika, Bindaas, Oval Room and others, has bought the building located at 2132 Florida Ave. NW for just more than $4 million. Papadopoulos Properties represented Restaurant Nora owner Nora Pouillon in the deal. Andrea Reid of Axis Realty represented Knightsbridge.

Pouillon, a native of Austria who moved to Washington in the 1960s, first opened a cooking school, moving on to open the restaurant in 1979. It became the country’s first certified organic restaurant in 1999 after Pouillon essentially wrote the criteria with the nonprofit that provides certification.

Pouillon decided to retire and put the business up for sale in 2016, asking $7 million for the building, the business and the restaurant’s name. She told The Washington Post at the time that…