EverFi’s COO moves on — to the D.C. company’s largest investor

Tammy Wincup, D.C.-based EverFi Inc.’s chief operating officer, will leave the company at the end of the year to join The Rise Fund, EverFi’s largest investor.

Wincup joined EverFi, an education technology company, in 2010, two years after its founding. She’s since helped guide the company through a trajectory of fast growth, as it landed a $190 million funding round in 2017 — that year’s biggest funding deal — and mapped out its 2019 move into a new 58,000-square-foot headquarters.

The Rise Fund, which had contributed $150 million of that megaround in 2017, is managed by Fort Worth, Texas-based private equity firm TPG Growth. It was co-founded by TPG Growth Managing Partner Bill McGlashan, entrepreneur and film producer Jeff Skoll and, yes, U2 lead singer Bono.

“At EverFi, I’ve seen firsthand what The Rise Fund brings to the table when it comes to working alongside entrepreneurs to both grow the business and create and expand positive social impact,” Wincup said in a…