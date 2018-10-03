Enlightenment Capital takes stake in another government IT firm

202
Chevy Chase-based aerospace and defense investment firm Enlightenment Capital said Wednesday it’s invested in another local government tech services company.

This time it’s Fairfax-based Emagine IT, which does high-end cyber, cloud and analytics consulting. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Emagine is well-positioned to take advantage of the federal IT modernization push, which is fueling other Enlightenment investments of late. Emagine is an accredited federal third-party assessment organization, or 3PAO, helping companies achieve FedRAMP compliance — an assessment and authorization process agencies use to assess security when accessing cloud computing products and services — and expand their federal cloud service offerings.

Enlightenment Managing Partner Devin Talbott hailed Emagine’s work with partners “helping them conceive, develop, and support the IT solutions that enable their customers’ missions.” 

Emagine was launched in 2002 and is led by founder and CEO Aamir Saleem.…

