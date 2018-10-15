Enlightenment Capital forms government services contractor

Chevy Chase-based aerospace and defense investment firm Enlightenment Capital has formed a government services company, merging four entities together into a new platform called EverWatch. Ashburn-based EverWatch employs more than 400 serving customers in the…

Chevy Chase-based aerospace and defense investment firm Enlightenment Capital has formed a government services company, merging four entities together into a new platform called EverWatch.

Ashburn-based EverWatch employs more than 400 serving customers in the defense and intelligence markets and is led by President Robert Miller. Enlightenment Capital plans to continue to invest in the platform, both organically and through M&A, said Managing Partner Devin Talbott.

Miller has been president of IEA Corp. since 2015. Along with IEA, another company merging to form EverWatch is ACES Inc., headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, and with offices in Aurora, Colorado. ACES founder Jeb Pair is EverWatch’s chief innovation officer.

Talbott declined to reveal the other two companies forming EverWatch, nor its revenue.

IEA, also known as Ian Evan & Alexander Corp., ranked 32nd on the Washington Business Journal’s 2017 list of 50 fastest-growing companies in the region, reporting revenue of $44.7…