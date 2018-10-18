Emails point to more direct presidential involvement on FBI headquarters

House Democrats released emails Thursday pointing to what they say is more direct involvement by President Donald Trump in the about-face decision to keep the FBI’s headquarters in downtown D.C. instead of moving it to…

House Democrats released emails Thursday pointing to what they say is more direct involvement by President Donald Trump in the about-face decision to keep the FBI’s headquarters in downtown D.C. instead of moving it to a suburban location in Maryland or Virginia.

A letter sent Thursday to the head of the General Services Administration by Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, among others, raises “serious concerns” about Trump’s role in the abrupt decision to keep the nation’s chief law enforcement agency in the District.

The letter to GSA Administrator Emily Murphy cited emails between various Trump administration officials, including one indicating Trump had given “instructions” that the plan would be to demolish the FBI’s J. Edgar Hoover building and build a new headquarters for the agency on the site. Another speaks to the manner through which the General Services Administration will advance the HQ development,…