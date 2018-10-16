Elysium Fourteen luxury apartments to sell for north of $730,000 per unit

Elysium Fourteen, a luxury apartment building at 14th Street and Wallach Place NW that combined historic buildings with new construction, is under contract to sell for $43 million. Arlington-based Snell Properties has agreed to buy…

Elysium Fourteen, a luxury apartment building at 14th Street and Wallach Place NW that combined historic buildings with new construction, is under contract to sell for $43 million.

Arlington-based Snell Properties has agreed to buy the 56-unit property at 1925 14th St. NW from Madison Investments, per a release. Elysium Fourteen was completed in 2016. CBRE’s Robert Meehling and Yalda Ghamarian brokered the deal.

The price works out to about $767,000 per unit.

Snell Properties’ existing portfolio is found entirely in Northern Virginia — dominated by the 2,321-unit Southern Towers in Alexandria. It also owns the Ames Center in Rosslyn, among other commercial properties. Elysium Fourteen will be its first D.C. property.

“Elysium Fourteen is a generational asset that offers beautiful apartment homes in one of the best neighborhoods in Washington, D.C.,” Peter Colarulli, Snell’s vice president of development, said in the release.

The 56-unit Elysium Fourteen combines two renovated…