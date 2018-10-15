Dollar mixed

202
By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 4:04 pm 10/15/2018 04:04pm
The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.3 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Friday.

And the dollar is trading at 18.82 Mexican pesos, down from late Friday.

