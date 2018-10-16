202
Dollar lower

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 10:19 am 10/16/2018 10:19am
The U.S. dollar is lower against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.29 Canadian dollars, down from late Monday.

And the dollar is trading at 18.75 Mexican pesos, down from late Monday.

