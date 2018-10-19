Dollar little changed

202
By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 11:08 am 10/19/2018 11:08am
The U.S. dollar is little changed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.31 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Thursday.

And the dollar is trading at 19.10 Mexican pesos, down slightly from late Thursday.

