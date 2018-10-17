202
Dollar higher

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 3:40 pm 10/17/2018 03:40pm
The U.S. dollar is higher against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.30 Canadian dollars, up from late Tuesday.

And the dollar is trading at 18.84 Mexican pesos, also up from late Tuesday.

