Did Drew Barrymore really give bizarre interview published in EgyptAir in-flight magazine?

A purported interview with Drew Barrymore that appeared in EgyptAir's in-flight magazine, Horus, containing some bizarre quotes, has the internet buzzing and the actress' rep insisting the interview never took place.

(NEW YORK) — A purported interview with Drew Barrymore that appeared in EgyptAir’s in-flight magazine, Horus, containing some bizarre quotes, has the internet buzzing and the actress’ rep insisting the interview never took place.

Political analyst Adam Baron discovered the alleged interview — which focuses on the Santa Clarita Diet star’s desire to be a full time mother, as well as her views on women’s issues, while he was on a flight to Cairo. He posted pictures of the article to his Twitter page.

The interview, riddled with grammatical errors, also reportedly appeared in an Arabic language magazine, so poor translation could be partly to blame for the confusion.

The article begins with a statement about Barrymore’s past relationships and her several “unsuccessful marriages,” adding that she would be taking “an unlimited vacation to play her most crucial role as a mother.” It goes on to blame her behavior on “the lack of a male role model in her life,” causing her to subconsciously seek “attention and care from a male figure.”

Another response from Barrymore on the status of women reads, “I cannot deny that women made a great achievement over the past century, there is significant progress recorded by people who study women status throughout history.”

A spokesperson for Barrymore tells HuffPost the actress “did not participate” in the interview and that her team is “working with the airline PR team.”

However, the feature’s author, Aida Takla O’Reilly, responded to the controversy on Wednesday, tweeting that the interview is “genuine and far from fake,” despite being edited for length and content. A spokesperson for EgyptAir also told ABC News that the interview is real, while the Horus editor-in-chief, Amal Fawzy, posted several photos on Facebook of celebs — including Barrymore — holding copies of the magazine. The Facebook page also features a video of O’Reilly reading her tweet.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.