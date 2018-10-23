Developers can now get Md. tax incentives for building on this MoCo college campus

The Germantown campus of Montgomery College has been approved as a qualified institution for a state program that makes private developers eligible for real property and income tax credits. The campus is the first such…

The Germantown campus of Montgomery College has been approved as a qualified institution for a state program that makes private developers eligible for real property and income tax credits.

The campus is the first such Regional Institution Strategic Enterprise Zone in Montgomery County and part of the state’s effort to attract and retain businesses in targeted industries including cybersecurity, biotechnology, aerospace, manufacturing and engineering.

The Maryland Department of Commerce also on Tuesday named Salisbury State University in Wicomico County and Morgan State University in Baltimore as state RISE Zones, which aim to create jobs and attract economic investment around institutions of higher learning.

The RISE Zone at the Germantown campus aims to help Montgomery College further develop its Pinkney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology, which is home to tenants including Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, a 237,000-square-foot, 93-bed hospital that serves as an anchor, and…