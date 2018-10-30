Developer wants to add homes to revive struggling Loudoun retail center

The Village Center at Belmont Greene in Ashburn has struggled mightily over the years. The 65,000-square-foot retail center lost its anchor tenant, grocery store Bloom, in 2010 — after only 15 months. Then the CVS…

The Village Center at Belmont Greene in Ashburn has struggled mightily over the years. The 65,000-square-foot retail center lost its anchor tenant, grocery store Bloom, in 2010 — after only 15 months. Then the CVS closed. Both spaces remain vacant.

Baltimore-based Atapco Properties hopes to revive the shopping center by adding new retail and a mix of homes.

Atapco on Oct. 19 purchased 28 acres, including the retail center at 42920 Piccadilly Plaza, and then sought a meeting with Loudoun planners to discuss a potential rezoning that would allow for a mix of single-family homes and apartments and also a repositioning of the existing commercial.

The land Atapco purchased includes eight parcels occupied by a bank, Taco Bell and McDonald’s, as well as the properties previously occupied by Bloom and CVS.

Atapco officials did not return calls seeking comment. Early plans call for as many as 235 units.

According to the pre-application filing, Atapco plans to add the homes to “provide a…