Denver firm gets first shot at renovating an Embassy Row chancery

Denver-based Fentress Architects, charged with designing renovations to the 30,000-square-foot, 41-year-old building at 2720 34th St. NW, expects work to begin in the latter part of 2019. A 3,000-square-foot expansion is planned to increase programming space, in addition to a host of cosmetic upgrades.

Statsbygg, the Norwegian Directorate of Public Construction and Property, selected Fentress for the project last year as part of a competitive process. Whiting-Turner is the contractor for the project, which is slated for completion in 2020.

Owned by the Royal Norwegian Government, the campus comprises two buildings — the ambassador’s residence and a chancery with offices for diplomatic services. The property, which sits on the edge of a residential neighborhood in Ward 3, hosts approximately 100 events per year.

