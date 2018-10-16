202
Democrats lead Republicans on fundraising ahead of midterms

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 12:33 am 10/16/2018 12:33am
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, file photo, Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., speaks to a supporter at a campaign stop at the University of Missouri - St. Louis, in St. Louis. Democrats are leading Republicans in the money race in many of the key Senate and House campaigns three weeks from the midterm elections that will determine who controls Capitol Hill in January. McCaskill reported $7 million in net contributions that includes $4.6 million in itemized individual contributions and another $2.18 million from non-itemized, small-dollar contributors. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

With three weeks to go until the midterm elections, Democrats lead Republicans in the money race in many of the key congressional campaigns.

The latest campaign finance disclosers indicate that while the Senate map positions Republicans to maintain their narrow majority, some of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents continued to rake in cash in the third quarter of 2018. Among House candidates, the Democrats’ campaign arm says that at least 60 Democrats topped $1 million in fundraising during the quarter, with several posting eye-popping hauls in excess of $2 million and even $3 million.

And national Democrats say that includes many challengers outraising Republican incumbents.

The deadline to file the latest fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission was midnight.

