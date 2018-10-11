202
Defense Health Agency planning major Falls Church expansion

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 11, 2018 11:54 am 10/11/2018 11:54am
The Defense Health Agency hopes to expand its Falls Church headquarters and bring hundreds of workers to the Fairfax County facility as part of a congressionally mandated consolidation.

The agency’s landlord at 7700 Arlington Blvd. submitted a zoning application last month seeking permission to develop an additional 179,200-squre-foot office building and 948-space parking deck to the 43.6-acre campus, which is located north of Arlington Boulevard and east of Fairview Park Drive. That’s on top of the nearly 670,000-square-foot lease the Defense Department leased at the site in 2012 from GBA Associates LP for its Medical Health Command headquarters after Raytheon moved out.

DHA needs the extra space to take on added oversight over the military’s hospitals and clinics under a 2016 Defense authorization bill signed by President Barack Obama. According to GBA’s zoning application, submitted on its behalf by Reed Smith attorney Shane Murphy, DHA anticipates bringing between 300 to 500 uniformed…

