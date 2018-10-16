202
Home » Latest News » Deanwood retail tenants file…

Deanwood retail tenants file lawsuit against new landlord

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 16, 2018 5:23 pm 10/16/2018 05:23pm
Share

Tenants of a retail strip at the corner of Sheriff Road and Eastern Avenue NE in the District’s Deanwood neighborhood are filing suit against their new landlord who they claim illegally locked them out of their buildings.

Employees at Nook’s Barber & Beauty Shop, Little Jewels Daycare, Sunny Chicken and Fish and Uncle Lee’s Liquor Store filed a joint civil lawsuit Oct. 15 in the Superior Court of D.C. against real estate developer the Neighborhood Development Company, its 1100 Eastern LLC subsidiary that purchased the retail strip and president and CEO Adrian Washington.

The plaintiffs claim that on Oct. 2, they were hand-delivered letters without warning stating they had to immediately vacate as a result of “environmental hazards.” Padlocks were placed on the entrances of their business on the morning of Oct. 4, barring them from entering.

The lawsuit says the defendants were in several years of negotiations to purchase the property and locked out the plaintiffs as soon as the transfer…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500