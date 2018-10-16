Deanwood retail tenants file lawsuit against new landlord

Tenants of a retail strip at the corner of Sheriff Road and Eastern Avenue NE in the District’s Deanwood neighborhood are filing suit against their new landlord who they claim illegally locked them out of…

Employees at Nook’s Barber & Beauty Shop, Little Jewels Daycare, Sunny Chicken and Fish and Uncle Lee’s Liquor Store filed a joint civil lawsuit Oct. 15 in the Superior Court of D.C. against real estate developer the Neighborhood Development Company, its 1100 Eastern LLC subsidiary that purchased the retail strip and president and CEO Adrian Washington.

The plaintiffs claim that on Oct. 2, they were hand-delivered letters without warning stating they had to immediately vacate as a result of “environmental hazards.” Padlocks were placed on the entrances of their business on the morning of Oct. 4, barring them from entering.

The lawsuit says the defendants were in several years of negotiations to purchase the property and locked out the plaintiffs as soon as the transfer…