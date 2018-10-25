Data privacy rules are constantly changing. This startup raised $10M to make keeping up easier.

Arlington data privacy startup WireWheel has raised $10 million in funding. The software startup, founded in 2016, got much of that money from investors in the region, including Chevy Chase venture powerhouse New Enterprise Associates…

Arlington data privacy startup WireWheel has raised $10 million in funding.

The software startup, founded in 2016, got much of that money from investors in the region, including Chevy Chase venture powerhouse New Enterprise Associates Inc., as well as Arlington Sands Capital, Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Fund and Grotech Ventures. Chicago-based PSP Growth also participated.

NEA’s Dayna Grayson and PSP’s Michael Oleshansky will join the board. This round brings WireWheel’s total funding to $13 million.

WireWheel plays in a technically complex and highly topical space, which is how companies and organizations should protect the data of its customers or users. The software-as-a-service platform offered by WireWheel creates a dashboard from which its customers can monitor the personal data they collect. Then it collects their rules regarding third-party vendors, data storage and processing resources and automates those to ensure it stays compliant with local laws.

