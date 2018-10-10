202
Daniel Snyder asking $49 million for his Potomac mansion

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 10, 2018 7:31 am 10/10/2018 07:31am
Daniel Snyder, the majority owner of Washington’s NFL team, is putting his Potomac mansion on the market for $49 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Snyder purchased the River Road property in 2000 for $8.64 million from the estate of Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor. Over the years, he added surrounding plots and completed the construction of an approximately 30,000-square-foot main house in 2004. Listing agent Michael Rankin of TTR Sotheby’s international Realty told the Journal that Snyder shipped in limestone from France for the house’s exterior.

The 18th century French château-inspired home now sits on 15.2 acres along the Potomac River and features a basketball court (painted in his team’s colors, with the team logo, per the Google satellite view), two sunrooms, 12-car garage, pool, library and five bedrooms. The property also includes a two-bedroom guesthouse and a house manager’s residence, the Journal reports.

