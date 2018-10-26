D.C. startup is raising funds to be ‘central nervous system’ for event planners

Andrew Garcia ended a college deejaying gig on a high note — he started renting sound gear to strangers in what became a successful entrepreneurial venture. Years later, he and business partner Eric Dreyer are…

Now they’re seeking $1.1 million in seed funding to amplify growth.

The co-founders of D.C.-based Goodshuffle have been refining their model full-time since 2015, pivoting away from equipment rentals to create business operations software, Goodshuffle Pro, which they launched earlier this year. And after an eventful few months — including a $500,000 investment from and distribution partnership with New York-based BizBash Media CEO David Adler — they’ve devised a plan to broaden the business.

That plan starts with the seed round, which would follow $1.28 million raised to date and would double the three-person team (the co-founders and Karen Gordon, its vice president of…