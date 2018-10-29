D.C. issues grants to boost security at synagogues, churches

Nine religious institutions and organizations in the District will share nearly $1 million in grants from the D.C. government to improve security — physical and otherwise. The announcement follows the shooting deaths of 11 worshipers…

Nine religious institutions and organizations in the District will share nearly $1 million in grants from the D.C. government to improve security — physical and otherwise.

The announcement follows the shooting deaths of 11 worshipers at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday. In the immediate aftermath of that attack during Shabbat services, Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a police presence at D.C. synagogues and pledged to reach out to “faith leaders to offer our support and guidance.”

“Through grants like these, we can do more to ensure residents and visitors feel safe throughout the District — especially in our places of worship,” Bowser said in a release.

Her statement also calls for “common-sense gun control.”

The grants, totaling $976,500, will support efforts to harden facilities, and to plan and train for emergencies. The money may be used for physical equipment such as cameras, new doors, locks and gates.

The list of recipients is below.

Adas Israel Congregation:…