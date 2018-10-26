202
Home » Latest News » D.C. is getting another…

D.C. is getting another Canopy by Hilton hotel

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 26, 2018 2:59 pm 10/26/2018 02:59pm
The Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 1600 Rhode Island Ave. NW is about to get a facelift. 

After 20 years flying the Courtyard flag on Scott Circle, owner The Bernstein Co. will revamp the hotel during the next few months an turn it into a Canopy hotel from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT). The Canopy D.C. Embassy Row aims to open in late spring, according to the company’s website. 

Bernstein is working with Edge of Architecture and Alliance Architecture on the redesign, which will “embrace the classic architecture of the neighborhood while juxtaposing funky artisan touches showing the cultural diversity that surrounds our address,” according to the site. 

The property’s 154 rooms will get new finishes, updated bathrooms that replace the tubs with showers, and the new no-closet model standard in Canopy hotels, according to a D.C. building permit issued for the project. 

The renovated hotel will also feature Canopy Central, the main-level restaurant and lobby that…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

