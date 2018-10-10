D.C. Council to do ‘everything legally possible’ to keep Providence hospital open

D.C. Council leaders say Wednesday they will work to keep Providence Health System open for at least the next three years, despite the Northeast D.C. hospital’s announcement that it would shut down and transition to…

Council members said at a health committee hearing they hope to stall Providence’s planned Dec. 14 closure with legislation that would require hospitals to inform the public of its intentions and to seek city approval to shut down — much like the requirement to gain a certificate of need to open or expand a health care facility. Health care providers had previously been required to apply for a CON to terminate their operations, according to the D.C. Department of Health, but that changed in 1996. Now, they must just give notice of their intent at least 90 days prior to a closing date.

Council members Vincent Gray, D-Ward 7, chairman of the health committee, and Kenyan McDuffie, D-Ward 5, said they have sent a bill to the city’s budget and attorney…